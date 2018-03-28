 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Mar 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Put Faith In Youngsters

Updated: 28 March 2018 17:10 IST

India will be hoping to have a golden end to their men's hockey quest at Gold Coast.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Put Faith In Youngsters
The Indian team will be led by Manpreet Singh © Twitter

The year 2018, is going to be a landmark year for the Indian hockey team as they will be competing in major tournaments like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Champions Trophy and the World Cup. Coach Sjoerd Marijne decided to drop experienced campaigners like Ramandeep Singh and Sardar Singh to put his faith in the youngsters to ensure a CWG gold medal finish at Gold Coast, Australia, next month.

Sardar, who was recalled to captain the side for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup recently, did not make the cut because fitness is the way forward for Indian hockey according to the selectors and coach.

In the absence of Sardar, the team will be led by Manpreet Singh, who guided India to an Asia Cup win and also helped them secure bronze HWL final last year.

This Indian team boasts of a sturdy defence, potent strikers but the only chink in their armour is the poor conversion of penalty corners. However, with analytical coach Chris Ciriello at their disposal, we can hope to see a change in India's fortunes in Australia.

India have been drawn in Pool B alongside England, Malaysia, Pakistan and Wales. The top two teams from each pool advance to semi-finals while the teams that finish third to fifth in each pool head to classification rounds.

India face a stern test against England. However, against the likes of Malaysia, Pakistan and Wales, they can expect wins.

In Pool A, Australia and New Zealand are expected to advance based on their world ranking. India, in all likelihood, will face New Zealand if they top their group or then face favourites Australia, if they finish second.

India have faced Australia in the previous two finals of the CWG and ended up with the silver medal. However, this time, under their 25-year-old captain, a gold-medal finish is a possibility.

The Games are set to begin on April 4, while Manpreet Singh and his boys will begin their campaign on April 7 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Kadangbam, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (capt), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (vice-capt), Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh

Topics : India Hockey CWG 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The year 2018, is going to be a landmark year for the Indian hockey team
  • Ramandeep Singh and Sardar Singh not part of CWG squad
  • Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian team in CWG
Related Articles
CWG 2018: HIL Confidence Will Help India Crack Aussie Code, Says Zafar Iqbal
CWG 2018: HIL Confidence Will Help India Crack Aussie Code, Says Zafar Iqbal
CWG 2018: Punishments Are Sjoerd Marijne
CWG 2018: Punishments Are Sjoerd Marijne's Way To Improve Indian Men's Hockey Team Discipline
India Meet Pakistan In Men
India Meet Pakistan In Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Opener
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sardar Singh Axed As Hockey India Announce 18-Member Squad
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sardar Singh Axed As Hockey India Announce 18-Member Squad
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Crush Ireland 4-1 To Finish 5th
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Crush Ireland 4-1 To Finish 5th
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.