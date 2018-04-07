 
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3, Live Updates: Sathish Kumar Claims India's 3rd Weightlifting Gold

Updated: 07 April 2018 07:52 IST

2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 3, Live Updates: Sathish Sivalingam won India's third weightlifting gold.

Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3, Live Updates: Sathish Kumar Claims India
CWG 2018, Day 3, Live: Sathish Kumar won weightlifting gold in Men's 77 kg category © AFP

If Mirabai Chanu was the toast of the nation on Day 1, it was the turn of Sanjita Chanu to hog the limelight Day 2, claiming a gold and a Games' snatch record in the 53kg category. The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold and broke down in tears on the podium. Ensuring that the men also had a share in the day's exploits, Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a CWG medal with his bronze in the 69kg category. While Lather had luck on his side as his nearest rival fouled the all-important final clean and jerk lift, Chanu had her fortitude to thank as she claimed her second successive CWG gold despite nursing a nagging back problem. (Medals Tally)

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

07:51 IST: India's Yogeshwar Singh, with the score of 75.600, finished 14th in Artistic Gymnastics Men's Individual All-Around Final.

07:45 IST: The Indian men's team are currently in action against Malaysia in table tennis team quarterfinal. Can they emulate their female counterpart's result?

07:40 IST: The pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Aurelie Marie Elisa Allet and Nicki Chan-Lam of Mauritius to give India 2-0 lead in badminton mixed team quarterfinal.

n sikki reddy and ashwini ponnappa

07:36 IST: Earlier in the day, India beat Malaysia 3-0 in women's table tennis team quarterfinal and advanced to the semi-finals of the event.

07:31 IST: India win yet another weightlifting gold as Sathish Sivalingam finishes with a total of 317 kg in men's 77 kg category. What a tournament it has been till now for the Indian weightlifters.

07:20 IST: Sathish Sivalingam successfully lifts 173 kg in his second Clean and Jerk attempt to take India closer to yet another weightlifting gold.

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games

The only disappointment in the weightlifting arena was Saraswati Rout in the women's 58kg category. She failed to complete a single valid lift in the snatch section and was disqualified from clean and jerk as a result. There were several other good results to celebrate for India though, a prominent one being the women's hockey team bringing its campaign back on track with a 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia. The triumph helped the side recover from the shocking 2-3 loss to a lower-ranked Wales in the tournament-opener. The Indians continued to be the big bullies of the badminton court, dismantling Scotland today to top their mixed team event group and advance to the quarterfinals. Saina Nehwal was in rampaging form and took down Julie Macpherson in just 36 minutes during the mostly one-sided contest which India won 5-0.

In the boxing ring, CWG debutants Amit Panghal (49kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg) were hardly pushed as they recorded unanimous victories to enter the last-eight stage. On the squash court, Joshna Chinnappa entered the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Australia's Tamika Saxby. The day was, however, not without its fair share of disappointments, a big win among them being Dipika Pallikal in the women's singles squash competition. She went down to England's Alison Waters 0-3 in her pre-quarterfinal match. Former Asian gold-medallist Deborah Herold made the final heat of the women's sprint event in cycling but lost to Australian Kaarle McCulloch to bow out of medal contention.

