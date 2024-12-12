Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scripted chess history as he became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th and final game. Gukesh also became the first teenager to achieve the milestone. It caps off a stunning year for the 18-year-old, who also won the Candidates tournament and the gold medal at the Chess Olympiad for India in 2024. D Gukesh pounced on a mistake by Ding Liren, and wrapped up victory in his 58th move in the final game. But who is D Gukesh? Find out more here.

Who is D Gukesh?

Gukesh Dommaraju, commonly known as D Gukesh, was born in Chennai, India on 29 May, 2006. His father, Dr. Rajinikanth, is an ear, nose and throat surgeon, while his mother Dr. Padma is a microbiologist.

Gukesh, who hails from a Telugu family, picked up chess at the age of seven, practising for one hour, three days a week. After impressing his chess teachers, he started competiting in tournaments on weekends.

Gukesh clinched his first accoloade at the Under-9 section of the Asian School Chess Championships in 2015. That triumph was followed by a World Youth Chess Championships in 2018 in the Under 12 category.

At the tender age of 12, he won five gold medals at the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships in the U-12 individual rapid and blitz, U-12 team rapid and blitz and U-12 individual classical formats.

In March 2017, he earned the title of International Master in March 2017 at the 34th Cappelle-la-Grande Open. Aged 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days, Gukesh is the third-youngest GM of all-time.

However, 2023 was the year when Gukesh announced himself to the world. In August, he became the youngest player ever to reach a rating of 2750.

A month later, Gukesh officially surpassed Viswanathan Anand as the top-ranked Indian chess player, ending the latter's 37-year reign at the top.

He continued his upward trajectory in 2024, becoming the youngest ever winner of the Candidates, with the tournament earning him a seat in the World Championship against Ding Liren.

In September, he helped India clinch a first-ever Chess Olympiad gold, teaming up with the likes of Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi.

Gukesh became the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, who won it four times (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012).