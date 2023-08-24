After two days of classic chess contests, India's R Praggnanandhaa and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen remain unseparated at the FIDE Chess World Cup. The winner of the competition will be decided in the tie-breaker that will be contested on Thursday. Unlike the Game 1 and Game 2, the players would need to be much faster in deciding their moves and the time-bound activities will see at least one of them make a mistake under pressure. Praggnanandhaa, who has already beaten the World No. 3 Fabio Caruana in the semi-finals via tie-breaks, could consider himself a slight favourite against Carlsen in the final.

The final had to be pushed to tie-breaks after both India's teenage prodigy Praggnanandhaa and the numero uno player Carlsen ended their two classical games in draws. Carlsen had the white pieces in the second game but couldn't take advantage of that. He had also revealed that he was suffering from food poisoning since his semi-final win.

When will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break be played?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break will be played on Thursday, August 24.

Where will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break be played?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break will be played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

What time will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break start?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break will not be broadcast on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Tie-Break will be streamed live on Fide Chess' YouTube and Twitch channels.

