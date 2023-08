A chess great in the making, R Praggnanandhaa made every Indian proud as he bagged the silver medal in the 2023 FIDE World Cup, and entered the FIDE Candidates tournament. Despite losing the final to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa received praise from all across the country for his performance in the World Cup. As he returned from Baku, Praggnanahdaa was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival at the airport in Chennai Wednesday.

The officials from the state sports department received him at the airport. His fans eagerly waited at the exit gate and presented him a crown of flowers, a shawl and bouquets. Flowers were strewn on his path as he stepped out and artists performed Karagattam and Oyilattam, folk dances of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion.

The teenager took his time watching the media persons swarm on either side of the vehicle into which he got into, and reacted “I am very happy over the reception.” He accepted the national tricolour offered to him and waved it.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | "It feels really great. I think it is good for Chess," says Indian chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa, as his schoolmates, All India Chess Federation representatives and State Government representatives receive him at… pic.twitter.com/s2TpHCR7tz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

His mother Nagalakshmi too expressed glee over the grand reception accorded to her 18-year-old son.

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break at Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

Despite the final result, Praggnanandhaa's achievement resonated with the dreams of 140 crore people, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said and congratulated him for clinching the silver medal and entering the FIDE Candidates tournament.

The young Grand Master has an elder sister R Vaishali, who is two times youth chess champion.

His parents Rameshbabu, a manager at the TNSC Bank and mother have been great source of inspiration to Praggnanandhaa.

With PTI inputs