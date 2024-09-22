India claim historic first gold medal in the open section at Chess Olympiad 2024. The Indian team comprised of Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna and Srinath Narayanan. The historic gold medal was secured after Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh clinched wins in their respective matches and second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA. The Indian team enjoyed a dream start to the competition, winning its first eight ties before being held to a draw by last edition's champions Uzbekistan. India won a bronze medal during the 2022 Chess Olympiad on home soil. They had also won a bronze in 2014.

🇮🇳 India wins the 45th FIDE #ChessOlympiad!



Congratulations to Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna and Srinath Narayanan (Captain)!



Gukesh D beats Vladimir Fedoseev, and Arjun Erigaisi prevails against Jan Subelj; India… pic.twitter.com/jOGrjwsyJc — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 22, 2024

More to follow...