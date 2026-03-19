Football superstar Erling Haaland has become a strategic investor in Norway Chess and its newly launched Total Chess World Championship Tour (TCWCT). Norway Chess has taken a major step with the launch of TCWCT, which has been approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for a minimum of 16 years. Together with Norwegian business leader Morten Borge, the Manchester City striker has established the company Chess Mates, which will be a significant owner of Norway Chess.

"Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything”, Haaland said in a media release.

"I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up,” Haaland added.

TCWCT will comprise four tournaments each year, hosted by four different cities, and will crown a combined world champion across three disciplines -- Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess.

A pilot tournament is planned for autumn 2026, followed by a full championship season in 2027. Each season will consist of four events, and a minimum annual prize pool of USD 2.7 million.

"We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour," Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess said.

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