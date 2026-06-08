Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay played a friendly game of chess with Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and presented a special incentive of Rs 50 lakh following the chess star's historic triumph at Norway Chess 2026. During the brief game, Praggnanandhaa checkmated the Chief Minister in a few moves. However, the Grandmaster later praised Vijay's performance, saying the Chief Minister played well and that it was a memorable experience for him.

Visuals released by the Department of Information and Public Relations showed the Chief Minister and Praggnanandhaa sharing smiles while playing chess. CM Vijay also handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Praggnanandhaa, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister, Praggnanandhaa described the experience as an unexpected and happy moment.

"We played one game with the Chief Minister. We didn't expect this. It was a surprise and a happy moment. The cash incentive is also inspiring. I was not aware that the Chief Minister used to play chess. They asked us to bring the chessboard, and we played a game on his table. He played well and told me he used to play chess with his friends. I won the game, but he played it well," Praggnanandhaa said.

#WATCH | Chennai | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and awards him Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu after the chess player won the Norway Chess 2026 title.



(Source: TNDIPR) pic.twitter.com/Lf4dNgYrEX — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Friday by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 crown in Oslo after defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round. The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career.

The Chennai-born Grandmaster finished ahead of a star-studded field that featured World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So and Vincent Keymer.

Praggnanandhaa's title-winning campaign gathered momentum in the closing stages of the tournament, with crucial victories over Firouzja, Carlsen, Gukesh and Keymer. His triumph over Carlsen was particularly significant as he completed a rare double victory over the Norwegian legend during the event.

With ANI Inputs

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