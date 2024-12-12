World Chess Championship Game 14 LIVE Streaming, D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: After 13 gruelling rounds of the World Chess Championship, both India's Gukesh D and China's Ding Liren are locked at 6.5 points each. Whoever wins the 14th and final game will take the crown. Ding Liren will be eyeing a second consecutive title, while Gukesh will aim to become the first Indian World Chess Champion since Viswanathan Anand. Gukesh will play with black in the final game. In the case of a draw, the Championship will be decided via tiebreakers, which will take place on Friday, December 13.

Here are the LIVE Streaming and LIVE Telecast details of World Chess Championship 2024 | D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren:

When will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 take place?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 will take place on Thursday, December 12 (IST).

Where will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 be held?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 will be held at the Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

What time will the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 start?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 14 will be streamed live on the YouTube, Twitch and X (formerly Twitter) handles of both FIDE and chess.com.

