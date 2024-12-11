D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 13 Highlights: The 13th game of World Chess Championship between Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in a draw in Singapore on Wednesday. For Gukesh, the result would feel like a missed opportunity, with the Indian GM dominating the defending champions from China for most part of the tie. However, Ding made a game-saving move to deny Gukesh a 7-6 lead in the tie, ahead of the 14th and final game on Thursday. If the title cannot be decided after Game 14, Gukesh and Ding will face off in a tie-break to determine this year's world champion.

Here are the Highlights of D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 13:

December 11 2024 19:43 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Game 13 ends in draw! So, the 13th game of World Chess Championship between Indian GM D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw. Winner could be decided tomorrow with the final game or possibly tie-break. For Gukesh, this would feel like a missed opportunity.

December 11 2024 19:26 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Queens gone! We are heading towards an endgame with both exchanging queens after much contemplation. It's up to the Kings, Pawns and Rooks now.

December 11 2024 18:59 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh fights back! Gukesh mooves the Rook from E4 to E7. He wants to take some time out of Ding's clock. No one is ready to risk at this stage.

December 11 2024 18:44 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: 1st check of the game! 1st check from Ding! Moves the Queen to C1. Gukesh responds quickly and moves the King to F2. This opens the gap for the rook to turn back into defensive line

December 11 2024 18:41 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh survives! Gukesh takes the pawn for a ride! He makes H3, as predicted by the commentators. The clock is ticking again for Ding. Not sure what's going to happen!

December 11 2024 18:30 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Ding is back on track! Ding Liren survives both time trouble and Gukesh's advantage! The World Champion finds amazing defense and now, after the 40th move, the position is equal! #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/VbegjHFCpN — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 11, 2024

December 11 2024 18:29 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Is Gukesh panicking? Gukesh's chair no longer looking dominant.



Ding's chair is still standing straight. pic.twitter.com/W7IDNr5B2Z — Anish Giri (@anishgiri) December 11, 2024

December 11 2024 18:26 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Ding hangs on! Ding moves his Bishop to F5. He wants to attack that Knight on E4. Both GMs have been given 30 minutes each in addition. Well deserved break for both

December 11 2024 18:22 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Ding is not giving up! Ding has entered rapid territory. His queen is now on F4. He might be in for a "check" on Gukesh with both the rooks and queen out of protection zone.

December 11 2024 18:11 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Clock is ticking for Ding! Ding has just over 30 seconds to make 10 moves. Only 5:50 left on his clock. That rook move from Gukesh has put him on the backfoot. However, there has been a pattern about Ding's wins so far. He closes games very well

December 11 2024 18:09 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh makes a surprising move! Gukesh moves his rook from D1 to E1. Both of his rooks now sit side by side, with the King currently at G1. Clock is now ticking again for Ding. Can he respond?

December 11 2024 17:49 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Ding under pressure This game is getting better with every passing move. Defending champion Ding Liren now seems to be under pressure and taking every step carefully. He takes six minutes to take his 19th step, which was Qg6. He then quickly redeems himself by taking only 40 seconds on his 20th move. On the other hand, D Gukesh has gained speed and quickly responding to every move.

December 11 2024 17:29 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Moves so far 1. e4 e6

2. d4 d5

3. Nc3 Nf6

4. e5 Nfd7

5. Nce2 c5

6. c3 Nc6

7. a3 Be7

8. Be3 Nb6

9. Nf4 cxd4

10. cxd4 Nc4

11. Bxc4 dxc4

12. Nge2 b5

13. O-O O-O

14. Nc3 Rb8

15. Nh5 f5

16. exf6 Bxf6

17. Qf3 Qe8

18. Nxf6+ Rxf6

19. Qe2 Qg6

20. f3 Rf8

December 11 2024 17:17 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Current positions

December 11 2024 17:15 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh moves Qf3 After spending 21 minutes in his 16th move, D Gukesh goes into yet another thinking session for his 17th move. He now takes 13 minute to take his 17th move. This time, he moves Qf3. In reply, Ding Liren moves Qe8 in three minutes.

December 11 2024 16:59 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh spends 21 minutes What a brilliant twist in the tale. India's D Gukesh, who are running on top with time on his side, finally faces a roadblock. In his 16th move, Gukesh spends a total of 21 minutes. After a lot of deep thinking, Gukesh moves exf6. In reponse, Ding Liren takes only 16 seconds and moves Bxf6.

December 11 2024 16:34 (IST) D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Here's what Susan Polgar says about the game Without the f1 Bishop, the kingside attack is not as dangerous. White is slightly better but black is fine on the board.



The pattern of Ding spending a lot of time out of the opening, and Gukesh slowing down in the middlegame continues.#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/y2U894Wjdc — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) December 11, 2024

December 11 2024 16:32 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: 14 moves done 1. e4 e6

2. d4 d5

3. Nc3 Nf6

4. e5 Nfd7

5. Nce2 c5

6. c3 Nc6

7. a3 Be7

8. Be3 Nb6

9. Nf4 cxd4

10. cxd4 Nc4

11. Bxc4 dxc4

12. Nge2 b5

13. O-O O-O

14. Nc3 Rb8

December 11 2024 16:12 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh moves Nge2 India's D Gukesh moves Nge2. It was his 12th move today and he spends 2 minutes to take the move. In reply, defending champion Ding Liren moves b5 and takes eight minutes. Gukesh is clearly dominating the proceedings, as per the clock.

December 11 2024 15:43 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Positions after 11 moves

December 11 2024 15:42 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: 11 moves done 1. e4 e6

2. d4 d5

3. Nc3 Nf6

4. e5 Nfd7

5. Nce2 c5

6. c3 Nc6

7. a3 Be7

8. Be3 Nb6

9. Nf4 cxd4

10. cxd4 Nc4

11. Bxc4 dxc4

December 11 2024 15:41 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh on top, Liren worried India's D Gukesh is on top as he time is on his side today. In response of Gukesh's eighth move Be3, defending champion Ding Liren once again goes into deep thinking and spends 37 minutes. He then moves Nb6 as Gukesh and Liren are now 54 minutes apart. The Chinese star needs to buckle up in order to bounce back in the game.

December 11 2024 15:03 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Dings spends 17 minutes Looks like the defending champion Ding Liren is being extra cautious with his every move and carefully moving ahead in the game. In response of D Giukesh's seventh move a3, Ding Liren goes into some deep thinking and spends 17 minutes. He then takes Be7 as his seventh move.

December 11 2024 14:54 (IST) D Gukesh vs Dng Liren Live: Gukesh showing speed WOAHH!!!! India's young Grandmaster D Gukesh has definitely learnt a lot from his mistakes in the previous match. He is now keeping up with the time and confidently moving ahead in the game. So far, Gukesh has spent only 36 seconds. Great move by Gukesh.

December 11 2024 14:41 (IST) D Gukesh vs Dng Liren Live: First seven moves First seven moves

1. e4 e6

1. e4 e6

2. d4 d5

3. Nc3 Nf6

4. e5 Nfd7

5. Nce2 c5

6. c3 Nc6

7. a3

December 11 2024 14:40 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh begins with e4 WOAH!!! India's D Gukesh starts with e4 as his opening move in Match No 13 against China's Ding Liren. In his response, Liren moves with e6. This is going to be an interesting fight as both the players will be putting their best foot forward.

December 11 2024 14:37 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: We are underway The highly anticipated Match No-13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren finally begins. The Indian Grandmaster will be taking the first move as he is playing with the whites. Let's Go!!

December 11 2024 14:12 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: The Results So Far How the 12 games have gone so far: Game 1: Ding Liren beats Gukesh with black Game 2: Draw Game 3: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with white Rest Day - November 28 Game 4: Draw Game 5: Draw Game 6: Draw Rest Day - December 2 Game 7: Draw Game 8: Draw Game 9: Draw Rest Day - December 6 Game 10: Draw Game 11: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with white Game 12: Ding Liren beats Gukesh with white Rest Day - December 10

December 11 2024 14:07 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: What Makes This Event Special? The ongoing 2024 FIDE World Championship is a special one as it presents the first-ever world-title match between two Asian competitors since the tournament started 138 years ago.

December 11 2024 13:59 (IST) World Chess Championship Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIDE World Chess Championship, Match No-13 between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren, straight from Singapore. Stay tuned for all the live updates.