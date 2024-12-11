D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 13 Highlights: D Gukesh Misses Big Chance As Ding Liren Draws Game 13
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 13 Highlights: The 13th game of World Chess Championship between Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in a draw in Singapore on Wednesday. For Gukesh, the result would feel like a missed opportunity, with the Indian GM dominating the defending champions from China for most part of the tie. However, Ding made a game-saving move to deny Gukesh a 7-6 lead in the tie, ahead of the 14th and final game on Thursday. If the title cannot be decided after Game 14, Gukesh and Ding will face off in a tie-break to determine this year's world champion.
Here are the Highlights of D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 13:
- 19:43 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Game 13 ends in draw!So, the 13th game of World Chess Championship between Indian GM D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw. Winner could be decided tomorrow with the final game or possibly tie-break. For Gukesh, this would feel like a missed opportunity.
- 18:30 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Ding is back on track!
Ding Liren survives both time trouble and Gukesh's advantage! The World Champion finds amazing defense and now, after the 40th move, the position is equal! #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/VbegjHFCpN— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 11, 2024
- 18:29 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Is Gukesh panicking?
Gukesh's chair no longer looking dominant.— Anish Giri (@anishgiri) December 11, 2024
Ding's chair is still standing straight. pic.twitter.com/W7IDNr5B2Z
- 18:11 (IST)
- 17:49 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Ding under pressureThis game is getting better with every passing move. Defending champion Ding Liren now seems to be under pressure and taking every step carefully. He takes six minutes to take his 19th step, which was Qg6. He then quickly redeems himself by taking only 40 seconds on his 20th move. On the other hand, D Gukesh has gained speed and quickly responding to every move.
- 17:15 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh moves Qf3After spending 21 minutes in his 16th move, D Gukesh goes into yet another thinking session for his 17th move. He now takes 13 minute to take his 17th move. This time, he moves Qf3. In reply, Ding Liren moves Qe8 in three minutes.
- 16:59 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh spends 21 minutesWhat a brilliant twist in the tale. India's D Gukesh, who are running on top with time on his side, finally faces a roadblock. In his 16th move, Gukesh spends a total of 21 minutes. After a lot of deep thinking, Gukesh moves exf6. In reponse, Ding Liren takes only 16 seconds and moves Bxf6.
- 16:34 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Here's what Susan Polgar says about the game
Without the f1 Bishop, the kingside attack is not as dangerous. White is slightly better but black is fine on the board.— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) December 11, 2024
The pattern of Ding spending a lot of time out of the opening, and Gukesh slowing down in the middlegame continues.#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/y2U894Wjdc
- 16:12 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh moves Nge2India's D Gukesh moves Nge2. It was his 12th move today and he spends 2 minutes to take the move. In reply, defending champion Ding Liren moves b5 and takes eight minutes. Gukesh is clearly dominating the proceedings, as per the clock.
- 15:41 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh on top, Liren worriedIndia's D Gukesh is on top as he time is on his side today. In response of Gukesh's eighth move Be3, defending champion Ding Liren once again goes into deep thinking and spends 37 minutes. He then moves Nb6 as Gukesh and Liren are now 54 minutes apart. The Chinese star needs to buckle up in order to bounce back in the game.
- 15:03 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Dings spends 17 minutesLooks like the defending champion Ding Liren is being extra cautious with his every move and carefully moving ahead in the game. In response of D Giukesh's seventh move a3, Ding Liren goes into some deep thinking and spends 17 minutes. He then takes Be7 as his seventh move.
- 14:54 (IST)D Gukesh vs Dng Liren Live: Gukesh showing speedWOAHH!!!! India's young Grandmaster D Gukesh has definitely learnt a lot from his mistakes in the previous match. He is now keeping up with the time and confidently moving ahead in the game. So far, Gukesh has spent only 36 seconds. Great move by Gukesh.
- 14:40 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh begins with e4WOAH!!! India's D Gukesh starts with e4 as his opening move in Match No 13 against China's Ding Liren. In his response, Liren moves with e6. This is going to be an interesting fight as both the players will be putting their best foot forward.
- 14:12 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: The Results So FarHow the 12 games have gone so far:
Game 1: Ding Liren beats Gukesh with black
Game 2: Draw
Game 3: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with white
Rest Day - November 28
Game 4: Draw
Game 5: Draw
Game 6: Draw
Rest Day - December 2
Game 7: Draw
Game 8: Draw
Game 9: Draw
Rest Day - December 6
Game 10: Draw
Game 11: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with white
Game 12: Ding Liren beats Gukesh with white
Rest Day - December 10