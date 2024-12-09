Story ProgressBack to home
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 12, Live Updates: Ding Liren Starts With White, D Gukesh Eyes 7-5 Lead
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 12, Live Updates: D Gukesh will be looking to extend his lead against the defending champion Ding Liren in Game 12
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 12, Live Updates: D Gukesh will be looking to extend his lead against the defending champion Ding Liren in Game 12 of the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship on Monday. Currently, the young Indian Grandmaster is leading 6-5 after claiming a surprise win in the 11th game on Sunday. With just three games to go, Gukesh now has a crucial lead in the 14-round classical format match. History is now on Gukesh's side as no challenger in modern chess has ever scored a win after being tied 5-5 after the 10th game.
Here are the Live Updates of Game D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 12, straight from Singapore:
- 14:31 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: A look at the moves during Game 11Nf3 d5 2.c4 d4 3.b4 c5 4.e3 Nf6 5.a3 Bg4 6.exd4 cxd4 7.h3 Bxf3 8.Qxf3 Qc7 9.d3 a5 10.b5 Nbd7 11.g3 Nc5 12.Bg2 Nfd7 13.0–0 Ne5 14.Qf4 Rd8 15.Rd1 g6 16.a4 h5 17.b6 Qd6 18.Ba3 Bh6 19.Bxc5 Qxc5 20.Qe4 Nc6 21.Na3 Rd7 22.Nc2 Qxb6 23.Rab1 Qc7 24.Rb5 0–0 25.Na1 Rb8 26.Nb3 e6 27.Nc5 Re7 28.Rdb1 Qc8 29.Qxc6 black resigned.
- 14:26 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Gukesh speaks about conditioning coach Paddy Upton"Working with Paddy (Upton) has been super enjoyable and instructive for me and considering the height of the World Championship, there are more emotional struggles than any other tournament. We have had a lot of conversations. I learned a lot. He said a lot of things that have helped me in many of the games. Because Whenever you lose, you also lose your focus or you’ll get emotional but you should come back to the game and play the best move. And it’s not always easy to do, so his teachings have really helped me a lot."
- 14:23 (IST)D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live: Gukesh's remarks after defeating Liren in Game 11"After Game 1, I had to show mental resistance because obviously it wasn't a pleasant thing to lose the first game of the World Championship, but then once I hit back, I've started to play good chess," said Gukesh during the press conference.
- 13:59 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: How Have The Results Been So Far?With a 6-5 lead against the Chinese Ding Liren, D Gukesh looks to go for the kill today. Here's A look at the results so far:Game 1: Ding Liren beats Gukesh with black piecesGame 2: DrawGame 3: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with whiteRest Day - November 28Game 4: DrawGame 5: DrawGame 6: DrawRest Day - December 2Game 7: DrawGame 8: DrawGame 9: DrawRest Day - December 6Game 10: DrawGame 11: Gukesh beats Ding Liren with whiteGame 12: Ding Liren to play with white pieces
- 13:55 (IST)World Chess Championship Live: Carlsen Says 'Must Win Game' For LirenMagnus Carlsen, who has been a keen observer of the game, expects Liren to fight back today. He has categorised this game a 'must win' for the Chinese.The Norwegian also gave him a piece of advice. He said: "Just doing something social with his team. Just try and escape for a little bit."Carlsen also shared his own experience from Championship matches. "I have only been down once... against Sergey Karjakin. Then my world was kind of rocky for two or three days. I don't envy Ding. There were four games left for me too. Its not easy for Ding."
