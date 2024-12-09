World Chess Championship Live: Carlsen Says 'Must Win Game' For Liren

Magnus Carlsen, who has been a keen observer of the game, expects Liren to fight back today. He has categorised this game a 'must win' for the Chinese.





The Norwegian also gave him a piece of advice. He said: "Just doing something social with his team. Just try and escape for a little bit."





Carlsen also shared his own experience from Championship matches. "I have only been down once... against Sergey Karjakin. Then my world was kind of rocky for two or three days. I don't envy Ding. There were four games left for me too. Its not easy for Ding."