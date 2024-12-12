Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday made history as he became the youngest-ever chess champion after beating Ding Liren of China in the decisive Game 14 of the World Championship 2024 in Singapore. With the game heading towards another draw, defending champions Ding hit the self-destruct button by moving his Rook adjacent to the King. If the match had ended in a draw, the world championship would've been decided via tie-break on Friday. However, Gukesh did ever so well to pounce on Ding's mistake.

After beating Ding Liren, Gukesh (18 year 8 months 14 day) became the youngest world chess champion, beating the record previously held by Garry Kasparov (22 years 6 months 27 days).

Gukesh is also the second world champion from India after Viswanathan Anand, who won the title four times.

Gukesh was visibly emotional after he shaked hands with his opponent Ding. The Indian GM was seen crying. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Stunning emotions as Gukesh cries after winning the World Championship title! #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/E53h0XOCV3 — chess24 (@chess24com) December 12, 2024

List of youngest World Chess Champions:

D Gukesh - 18 year 8 months 14 day - December 12, 2024

Garry Kasparov - 22 years 6 months 27 days - November 9, 1985

Magnus Carlsen - 22 years 11 months 24 days - November 23, 2013

Mikhail Tal - 23 years 5 months 28 days - May 7, 1960

Anatoly Karpov - 23 years 10 months 11 days - April 3, 1975

Vladimir Kramnik - 25 years 4 months 10 days - November 4, 2000

Emanuel Lasker - 25 years 5 months 2 days - May 26, 1894

Gukesh was on the backfoot after suffering defeat in Game 1 of the World Chess Championship. However, he forced a comeback to level the final after Game 3.

For the unversed, the 18-year-old qualified for the World Championship after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.