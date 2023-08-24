With Game 1 and Game 2 ending in stalemates, the Chess World Cup final between India's R Praggnanandhaa and world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen will be decided in tie-breakers. In the first game on Tuesday, Praggnanandhaa, playing with white pieces, failed to gain any advantage against Carlsen as both players shook hands after 35 moves. Game 2, on the other hand, saw a similar conclusion as both players agreed on a draw after just 30 moves.

Notably, both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen are appearing in the Chess World Cup for the first time. Praggnanandhaa is the youngest-ever finalist at the age of 18, while Carlsen, 32, is also chasing his first title at this level.

The winner of the final will bag approximately Rs 90,93,551 ($110k), while the runner-up will receive approximately Rs 66,13,444 ($80). The tournament has a total prize pool of approximately Rs 1,51,392,240.

Carlsen drew the first game of classical chess after 35 moves with the Indian prodigy. In case the second game ended in a tie, the players would have moved to two games of Rapid Chess to decide the winner of this year's Chess World Cup final being played at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Praggnanandhaa started on a strong note with white pieces and enjoyed a time advantage over the Norwegian in the initial phase. Carlsen managed to bounce back against a player who seemed to be well-versed with the lines and moves the Norwegian was going to opt for.

Both Grandmasters continued their play in the second classical game on Wednesday, in which Magnus had white pieces.

(Note: As of 23rd August 2023, the price of $1 is equal to Rs 82.70)

