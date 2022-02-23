Indian chess prodigy Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday responded to a congratulatory tweet from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. In his response, the 16-year-old chess wizard wrote a simple "Thank You!! @ChennaiIPL". CSK had praised the youngster after he had beaten world champion chess player Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the Airthings Masters a couple of days back.

The Indian grandmaster defeated Russia's Vladislav Artemiev in the 15th and final round of the preliminary phase of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament, but missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for defeating world champion, Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters. Tendulkar said Praggnanandhaa has made India proud and wished him a "successful" chess career ahead. "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.

What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!



Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the young chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa on his win over world champion Magnus Carlsen. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess."

We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022

he 16-year-old started the final day of the preliminary rounds with a draw against German Vincent Keymer in round 13 before going down to Hans Mokko Niemann (USA) in the next. His stirring win over world champion Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round caused a flutter but up-and-down performances pegged Praggnanandhaa back.

He finished 11th in the standings with 19 points with the top eight going through to the knockout phase.

