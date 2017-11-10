 
Zaira Wasim Says Mary Kom is Her Favourite Sportswoman, Wants To Play Her On Screen

Updated: 10 November 2017 14:52 IST

"I am in love with Mary Kom ever since I have been involved with the Rotary Club. She is my favourite," she said.

Mary Kom won a 5th Asian gold at the continental championship earlier in the week. © PTI

Young Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame on said Thursday Mary Kom is her favourite sportswoman and would like to play her on silver screen.

Asked if she would prefer to play Kom's role on silver screen, she said "If it is happening, I would love to do it."

The actress also said Virat Kohli is her favourite cricketer. "I am in awe of Virat Kohli, and who is not?," she said.

Replying to a query, Zaira said: "I dont plan my future. I believe in destiny. I have realised in last three years, that whatever you plan, it does not materialise because destiny has its own plans," she said.

However, studies is her priority for now, Zaira said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Boxing Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom
