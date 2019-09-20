Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will aim to create history by booking their maiden final berths at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday. India have never had two semi-finalists at the marquee event and in that respect, the two Haryana boxers have already scripted history. But if both or either of them manage to make the final, it would be a gigantic step forward for the sport in the country. The task, however, will be easier said than done. Amit Panghal has in his way Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov, who stunned Armenia's European gold-medallist and sixth seed Artur Hovhannisyan in the quarterfinals. Manish Kaushik, on the other hand, faces the most accomplished boxer in his weight category -- Cuban top seed Andy Gomez Cruz, who out-punched Russia's eighth-seeded Ilia Popov in the last-eight stage.

Live Boxing Score Updates Between Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik semi-final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia.