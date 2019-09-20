 
World Boxing Championship 2019 LIVE: Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik Semi-Final: Indian Boxers Look To Seal Final Berth

Updated:20 September 2019 15:00 IST

Boxing Live Score: Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will aim to create history by booking their maiden final berths at the World Boxing Championships.

Live Boxing Score: Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will be in action for India on Friday. © PTI

Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will aim to create history by booking their maiden final berths at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday. India have never had two semi-finalists at the marquee event and in that respect, the two Haryana boxers have already scripted history. But if both or either of them manage to make the final, it would be a gigantic step forward for the sport in the country. The task, however, will be easier said than done. Amit Panghal has in his way Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov, who stunned Armenia's European gold-medallist and sixth seed Artur Hovhannisyan in the quarterfinals. Manish Kaushik, on the other hand, faces the most accomplished boxer in his weight category -- Cuban top seed Andy Gomez Cruz, who out-punched Russia's eighth-seeded Ilia Popov in the last-eight stage.

Live Boxing Score Updates Between Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik semi-final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia.

  14:55 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Panghal and Kaushik are looking to create history!

    Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik will aim to create history by booking their maiden final berths at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg.
  14:50 (IST)Sep 20, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    India's Amit Panghal will be in action first up as he looks to seal his place in the final. 
