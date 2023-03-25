Nitu Ghanghas will be competing in the 48kg category final at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday. She will be up against Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the summit clash. With three consecutive Referee Stops Contest (RSC) wins under her belt, the Indian boxing star continued her remarkable run at the tournament with her victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in the semi-final. Nitu earned a hard-fought 5-2 win on points over the the reigning Asian champion after the bout was reviewed.

When will Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place on Saturday, March 25.

Where will Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match will start?

Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

The live streaming of Nitu Ghanghas' Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)