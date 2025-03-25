Former World Champion boxer Saweety Boora was caught on camera assaulting her husband - Kabaddi player Deepak Niwas Hooda - amid divorce proceedings. The incident reportedly took place on March 15 inside a police station in Haryana's Hisar. Boora previously filed for a divorce alleging harassment and assault over dowry. In the video that has surfaced on social media, Boora was seen lunging towards Hooda during a conversation and holding him by his throat. The family members had to intervene as they separated them but the heated arguments continued between the two parties inside the police station.

World Champion Boxer Saweety Bora tried to assault her husband Kabbadi Star Deepak Hooda in Police Station



They have reportedly filed for divorce!pic.twitter.com/TNEkdVujvU https://t.co/lzyyjeLv3W — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) March 25, 2025

Earlier, Boora lodged an FIR against her Asiad bronze-winning kabaddi player husband Deepak Hooda, accusing him and his family of assaulting her for dowry.

The two got married in 2022. Boora lodged the FIR against Hooda, also an Arjuna awardee, in Haryana's Hisar.

"An FIR dated February 25 has been lodged based on the complaint given by Saweety Boora against her husband Deepak Hooda," Seema, SHO of women police station, Hisar, said.

When asked if Hooda has been asked to present his side, the SHO said, "We gave him notice 2-3 times, but he did not turn up." When PTI reached out to Hooda, he defended his absence by citing his health that has "taken a beating due to the trauma." "I have submitted a medical certificate and requested a later date. I will certainly go there (to the police station) but I won't make a negative comment against my wife. I have not been allowed to meet her," he said.

When asked about the allegations levelled by her against Hooda, the SHO of the women police station torture and assault "for more dowry" is among the charges levelled.

"A demand for a luxury car was made and met, but her husband beats her, also raises monetary demand," the SHO said referring to the allegations made by Boora.

Advertisement

A case was registered under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which pertains to a husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.

Hooda had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Haryana assembly polls as BJP nominee from Meham constituency in Rohtak district.

He was a part of the Indian kabaddi team which won the gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2016 and the bronze in the 2014 Asian Games. He has also competed in Pro Kabaddi League.

(With PTI inputs)