Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom Enters Semifinals, Assures India Of A Medal

Mary Kom registered a 5-0 unanimous victory over Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the 51kg flyweight category to enter the semifinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on Thursday. Mary Kom is bidding for her seventh gold medal at the World Championships. She has assured India for a medal in the premier boxing event. Later in the day, India's Kavita (+81kg), Manju Rani (48kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will play their respective quarterfinal bouts. On Tuesday, Mary Kom defeated Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand by a unanimous 5:0 decision in the second round.