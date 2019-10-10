Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom Enters Semifinals, Assures India Of A Medal
Mary Kom registered a 5-0 unanimous victory over Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the 51kg flyweight category to enter the Women's World Boxing Championships semifinals.
Mary Kom registered a 5-0 unanimous victory over Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the 51kg flyweight category to enter the semifinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on Thursday. Mary Kom is bidding for her seventh gold medal at the World Championships. She has assured India for a medal in the premier boxing event. Later in the day, India's Kavita (+81kg), Manju Rani (48kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will play their respective quarterfinal bouts. On Tuesday, Mary Kom defeated Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand by a unanimous 5:0 decision in the second round.
The 36-year-old won her last World Championships gold medal in New Delhi in 2018. Among her many accolades, Mary Kom has one Asian Games gold medal, four Asian Championships gold medals and one Commonwealth Games gold.
More to follow...