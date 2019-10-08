Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom Beats Jutamas Jitpong To Enter Quarter-Finals

Mary Kom, bidding for her seventh World Championships gold, beat Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand by a unanimous 5:0 decision in the second round of 51kg flyweight category to enter the quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships 2019 on Tuesday. Mary Kom read the tactics of her opponent well from the outset of the match. While Jutamas Jiptong was trying to be aggressive and charging at Mary Kom from the beginning, the Indian pugilist was defensive in her approach. Mary Kom counter-attacked when Jutamas Jiptong looked tired and made sure she landed her punches to perfection.

Even after the initial two rounds, Mary Kom's Thai opponent did not change her approach and continued to charge her. However, she clearly looked tired and Mary Kom took advantage of it by using her immense experience.

The seventh-seed Mary Kom got a bye in the first round of the Women's World Championships 2019. Mary Kom's opponent in the quarter-finals is still to be decided.

The 36-year-old won her last World Championships gold medal in New Delhi, 2018. Among her many accolades, Mary Kom has one Asian Games gold medal, four Asian Championships gold medals and one Commonwealth Games gold.