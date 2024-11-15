While the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson grabs international headlines, India will also have one of their own to cheer for at the event. The main card fight between Paul and Tyson will be preceded by three undercard bouts. In one of them, 33-year-old Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat will feature, going up against Brazilian YouTuber and comedian Whindersson Nunes in a six-round super middleweight-class bout. However, Goyat - who hails from Haryana - has prestigious boxing pedigree, and has achieved many firsts as an Indian boxer.

Born in Begumpur in Haryana, Goyat took up boxing relatively late, at the age of 15 in 2006, while in 10th standard. Idolising former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Goyat grew into the sport.

As an amateur boxer, Goyat became the first Indian to attempt the 2016 Summer Olympics qualifier in Venezuela, narrowly missing out in the end. He also won bronze in the Youth Commonwealth Games 2008.

However, as a professional boxer, Goyat has become the first-ever Indian to be ranked by the WBC (World Boxing Council). He also became the WBC Asian champion in three consecutive years, from 2015 to 17.

Goyat boasts a professional boxing record of 18 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws in 24 fights.

Goyat was set to face double WBC champion Amir Khan in a boxing match, but had to pull out after suffering injuries to his head, face and left arm after a car accident.

Calling out Jake Paul and KSI

In late 2023, Goyat repeatedly called out Jake Paul for not fighting more well-known boxers, and a match between the two has also been rumoured as a possibility. Goyat signed a contract with Most Valuable Promotions, the same boxing promotion company as Paul's, but a fight between them can reportedly only happen after Paul's bout with Tyson.

In the meantime, Goyat also called out British YouTuber KSI for a boxing match.

Ahead of the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, Goyat bet his house worth more than USD 1 million (INR 8.4 crore) on Tyson beating Paul.

The undercard events start at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 16.

