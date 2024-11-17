The highly anticipated fight between the boxing legend Mike Tyson and the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, ended with the latter clinching the win. Paul rose to the occasion and beat the 58-year-old in the bout, which lasted eight rounds at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul was clearly the better of the two fighters as Mike Tyson was slow in his reflex. A few hours before this blockbuster fight, the fans were taken aback after a fake script of the match surfaced on social media.

As per the viral script, the match between the duo was supposed to end with Paul knocking out Tyson in the fifth round.

Ain't no way bro. The script got leaked! #PaulVsTyson Jake Paul gonna knock out Mike Tyson! pic.twitter.com/5eA2ovYHsn — Rivers Chomo (@gregorxsamsa) November 15, 2024

However, the fans witnessed a thrilling battle between the two as the match ended in the eighth round with Paul winning 79-73 by the unanimous decision.

Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them.

As the final seconds of the eighth round counted down, Paul could even afford to bow in respect to Tyson before the bell sounded.

Now, a major talking point ahead of the match was how much money the boxers would make from the fight. According to several reports, the total prize money of the match was $60 million. According to Forbes, Jake Paul will get $40 million (approximately Rs 338 crore) and Mike Tyson will get $20 million (approximately Rs 169 crore).

