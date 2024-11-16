The highly anticipated showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul delivered all the theatrics fans could ask for - and a little more than some bargained for. The fight, hosted at AT&T Stadium and streamed live on Netflix, drew global attention. It featured fiery pre-fight trash talk, a weigh-in confrontation, and even an unintentional exposure from Tyson that has become a viral sensation. Adding to the pre-fight drama, Tyson inadvertently caused a stir during a locker room interview with the broadcast team.

After promising fans a "vicious win," Tyson walked away from the camera - only to expose his naked butt.

Netflix quickly shared the moment on social media, captioning it, "Mike Tyson's pre-fight interview got real cheeky. #PaulTyson."

Tyson became the butt of jokes as fans reacted with disbelief. "I'll be having nightmares tonight," quipped one user.

A close friend of Tyson revealed why the legendary boxer slapped his opponent Jake Paul ahead of their much-anticipated boxing match.

The incident happened during the weigh-in ceremony where both boxers faced off ahead of their bout. Videos showed that Paul stepped on Tyson's right foot at the weigh-in and that angered the 58-year-old boxer.

Tyson then went on to slap Paul across the face and pointed towards the ground before the two of them were pulled apart. "Jake stepped on Mike's foot, that prompted the reaction,'' Tom Patti, one of Tyson's close friends, told USA TODAY Sports.

"I was there and Mike just told me.''

(With AFP Inputs)