Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali Fight, Live Boxing Match: Vijender Aims To Keep Unbeaten Record Intact

Vijender vs Zulpikar Fight Live: Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali during the weigh-in on Friday. © IOS Boxing Promotions

Vijender Singh is unbeaten in his professional career so far. The 31-year-old aims to keep the record intact when he takes on China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in Mumbai on Saturday in his ninth pro bout. Also on the line for the Beijing bronze medallist would be his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title. Maimaitiali is also undefeated so far and up for grabs would be his WBO Oriental super middleweight title. "This is India versus China, I don't need anything and I am excited, I know the whole of India is with me," Vijender said at the weigh-in on Friday.

Catch all the live action of the boxing match between Vijender Singh and Zulipikar Maimaitiali straight from Mumbai

20:49 IST: Neeraj Goyat has done it in what was a very difficult match for the Indian. Goyat came back strongly and won on unanimous decision. It was in the last three rounds that the Indian really got his act together. Goyat defends his WBC Asia Pacific welterweight title.

20:47 IST: We are done with the final round. We will soon have the winner.

20:45 IST: The Indian has shown great intent in the tenth and eleventh round by landing a couple of clean punches. Will it be enough for Goyat. We will have to wait and see.

20:39 IST: A close look at all the action.

20:35 IST: The Indian needs to land a couple of blows quickly here to change the course of the match. At the moment it seems like Tanada running away with the match. We are done with the ninth round.

20:31 IST: Goyat is trying to make his way back into the match. This has been a great bout so far with both the boxers not giving an inch. End of the eighth round.

20:28 IST: Can Goyat produce something special here?

20:28 IST: This might go the distance. Both Goyat and Tanada are looking a bit tired. End of the seventh round with Tanada having a clear advantage of winning the fight.

20:24 IST: The sixth round saw both the boxers in defensive mode.

20:19 IST: Both the boxers were a tad defensive in the fifth round. Tanada of Philippines still better placed than the Indian.

20:14 IST: Goyat landed a couple of punches in the fourth round. It was a good round for the Indian but Allan Tanada of Philippines still has the upper hand in the fight.

20:10 IST: Tanada was far more aggressive in the third round. Goyat still hanging in there.

20:05 IST: There is nothing to chose between both the boxers at the moment. End of the second round.

20:00 IST: Goyat looks to be a bit defensive in his approach but so far it is working for the Indian. End of the first round. This is the first title fight of the night and it will be of 12 rounds.

19:50 IST: The next bout is about to get underway. India's Neeraj Goyat will be up against Phillippines' Allan Tanada. Goyat will be defending his WBC Asia Pacific welterweight title.

19:30 IST: Akhil Kumar who also made his pro debut tonight got off to a winning start by defeating Australia's Ty Gilchrist in Junior Welterweight category via TKO.

Crowd favourite @Akhilkumarboxer makes his debut a memorable one as he wins the Junior Welterweight category! #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/mLRuujWtXs — IOS Boxing (@IOSBoxing) August 5, 2017

19:25 IST: The fight between Jitender Kumar and Thanet Likhitkamporn of Thailand in Lightweight category was next in line. Likhitkamporn failed to come up with the goods as Jitender Kumar who made his professional debut tonight won via TKO.

19:20 IST: The fourth fight of the night saw India's 21-year-old Pardeep Kharera up against Wanphichit Siriphana of Thailand. Siriphana of Thailand was forced to leave the ring with an injury that helped the 21-year-old win the contest in Technical Knock-Out (TKO).

19:15 IST: Next up in line was the third fight of the night between India's Dharmender Grewal and Isaac Slade of Australia in the Cruiserweight category. Grewal was in his elements as he won the fight in the Cruiserweight category.

19:10 IST: The second fight of the night saw both the Indian boxers Kuldeep Dhanda and Sachin Bhot take on each other. After a close fight, Dhanda got the better of Bhot.

19:05 IST: The first bout of the night was between Larry Abbara of Philippines and India's Asad Asif. India went off to a great start as Asif won the first bout of the night.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Battleground Asia event held in Mumbai.

Having fought in Indian colours for many years, Vijender has had a memorable professional career as well.In his previous eight bouts, Vijender defeated Sonny Whiting, Dean Gillen, Samet Hyuseinov, Alexander Horvath, Matiouze Royer, Andrzej Soldra, Kerry Hope and Francis Cheka.But according to the Beijing Olympic medallist, his ninth professional bout against China's Zulpikar is going to be the easiest of all.The official weigh-in and the face-off for the bout happened on Friday.

Apart from Vijender's bout, the Olympian duo of Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar will also be making their professional debuts on Saturday.