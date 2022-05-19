Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will take on Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the 52kg event at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday. Nikhat pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 win against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in the semi-final. Six-time world champion Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won the title and now Nikhat has the opportunity to join the elite list.

When will the Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will be played?

The Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will be held on Thursday, May 19.

Where will the Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will be played?

The Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will be played in Istanbul, Turkey.

What time will the Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match start?

The Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match?

The Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas Women's World Boxing Championships Final match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)