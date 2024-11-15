The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight at the AT&T arena in Texas has got sporting fans buzzing. Paul was even slapped by Tyson in a stare-down on the even of the match, with the visuals sending the social media world buzzing. While early odds have put Tyson, a legendary boxer, in the pole position, there are many who aren't ruling out a surprise win for Paul. Cashing in on the hype, Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has put his house, worth more than USD 1 million (INR 8.40 crore) at stake, betting on Tyson to win the bout.

Goyat had a one-on-one conversation with Paul, challenging him to beat Tyson, betting his house, worth more than 1 million USD. Jake also shook his hand and agreed for the bet.

There remains a huge age difference between Tyson and Paul. In fact, the boxing legend is twice the age of the YouTuber. Yet, Tyson is confident of him winning the match.

Goyat is India's No. 1 boxer and also the WBC Asia title holder. He will also be fighting in the same event as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Tyson, 58, hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand following the formal weigh-in for Friday's fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A scrum of security swiftly intervened to separate the two fighters following the incident before Tyson was ushered away.

Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds after stepping onto the scales wearing only a pair of Versace briefs, barely spoke before leaving the stage.

"Talking's over," Tyson said before making his exit with members of his entourage. Paul, the 27-year-old Youtuber-turned-boxer, insisted he had not been hurt by Tyson's open-handed slap, which drew gasps from the audience. "I didn't even feel it -- he's angry."

"He's an angry little elf...cute slap buddy," said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds. Paul concluded his remarks with an expletive-laden pledge to knock Tyson out, before roaring theatrically into a microphone: "He must die."

With AFP Inputs