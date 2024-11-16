Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Live Streaming: The stage is set for Mike Tyson's return to in-ring action, with the legendary boxer facing YouTuber Jake Paul in a high-profile bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson was last seen in action almost two decades back, where he lost to former Irish boxer Kevin McBride. However, his most recent bout was an exhibition contest against Roy Jones, which ended in an unofficial draw. Tyson has a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts, while Paul holds a 10-1 record with seven career knockouts.

Paul, who has mostly fought UFC athletes, suffered his first and only earlier this year in Saudi Arabia against British boxer Tommy Fury, who earned a win via split verdict.

According to USA Today, if Tyson defeats the Problem Child, he could make somewhere in the range of $20 million (approx. Rs 16.9 crore).

When will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight take place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place on Saturday, November 16 (IST).

Where will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight take place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What time will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight start?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight is expected to start at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 16 (IST). The undercard fights will start at 6:30 am.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

