American former boxing world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on American YouTuber Jake Paul at the age of 58, as he makes a comeback to professional boxing. The match will be shown on streaming giant Netflix, and is arguably the most anticipated boxing bout of 2024. While the rules for the match have been tweaked a little, the match will still count in the professional boxing records of both Tyson and Paul. The event will also ensure that both boxers receive an enormous payout.

What are the new rules?

The match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will have a total of eight rounds, but unlike any other professional boxing match, the duration of each round has been reduced from three minutes to two. Moreover, both fighters will be wearing gloves that are four kilograms heavier than usual, in order to provide more safety.

Despite these changes, the match will count as a professional bout, and will be scored and judged in the same way. Knockouts and knockdowns are also possible.

Boxing records: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson held the crown of the undisputed world heavyweight champion between 1987 and 1990. Out of a total of 58 professional fights, Tyson has won 50, lost six and drawn two.

However, Tyson's last professional boxing match was in 2005, nearly 20 years ago.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has mostly fought against other YouTubers and celebrities, and enjoys 10 wins in his 11 professional boxing matches. However, his one loss came against English professional boxer Tommy Fury, via split decision.

Multi-million dollar prize money

Many have criticised Mike Tyson's decision to fight at the age of 58, fearing damage to his health. However, Tyson is reportedly set to earn USD 20 million from the fight. On the other hand, Jake Paul is reportedly going to pocket USD 40 million. It must be remembered that Netflix is going to stream the fight without charging viewers.

Mike Tyson refuted claims that his decision to fight was motivated by money.

"This fight is not going to change my life or my finances or nothing," said Mr. Tyson, who acknowledged that the fight was his idea. "You have a YouTuber that has 70 million fans. And I'm the greatest fighter since the beginning of life, so what does that make? That makes an explosion of excitement," Tyson told Interview magazine.