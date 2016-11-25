MC Mary Kom to Receive 'Legends Award' From AIBA

New Delhi:

Celebrated Indian boxer MC Mary Kom is all set to add another honour to her glittering career when she receives the 'Legends Award' from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on its 70th anniversary on December 20.

An Olympic bronze-medallist and a five-time world champion, Mary Kom is also a Rajya Sabha MP now.

"I would like to thank the AIBA President and officials for this prestigious award. This recognition from AIBA will encourage young boxers in our country to work hard. It is a very emotional as well as a motivating day for me," Mary Kom said reacting to the honour.

"Even after so many years, if people remember you and your achievements it shows their generosity and love towards me. Thank you once again for this award, it's a memory I would cherish for my lifetime," she added.

AIBA is celebrating its 70th Anniversary on December 20 during which it will present the award to Mary Kom.

Mary Kom is also a multiple-time Asian champion and was named an AIBA brand ambassador during the World Championships earlier this year.