Mary Kom Supports Government Move of Demonetisation

Updated: 15 November 2016 17:03 IST

Mary Kom said the demonetisation has brought out large amount of black money in possession of "shady people".

Mary Kom said the hardships and difficulties people are facing right now is a temporary issue. © AP

Olympic bronze-medallist boxer and Rajya Sabha MP M C Mary Kom on Tuesday supported the government's decision to demonetise 500 and 1000 rupee notes, saying the move will stall the juggernaut of corruption.

"I am with Prime Minister Modiji in his endeavour to check black money and corruption. This will do good to the people and the country by stalling the juggernaut of black money and corruption," she told reporters.

Mary Kom said the demonetisation has brought out large amount of black money in possession of "shady people". "This step of the Prime Minister has brought out in the open the huge proportion of the black money possessed by shady people," she said.

Replying to a query, Mary Kom said the hardships and difficulties people are facing standing in serpentine queues at the ATMs and banks, is a temporary issue.

"Yes people are facing problems and hardships, but that will be for a brief period. This also is an experience in itself. It teaches people how to handle such situations," she said.

