Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been at the centre of a major controversy. During the Olympics, there were allegations that she was a "biological male" and the claims resurfaced following an unverified report published by a French journalist. Khelif recently said that she may sue the journalist for publishing the 'false report' and even spoke about world leaders commenting on the controversy. During an appearance on Massimo Giletti's Lo Stato delle Cose show on Italian television, the Algerian boxer opened up about the entire controversy.

“I didn't know the statements of President Meloni, but I saw that many politicians and presidents speak without any real source,” Khelif said.

The comment was in reference to Italian President Giorgia Meloni's comments on the row.

“We will meet with the French journalist in court,” she continued.

Khelif also spoke about the popularity she has enjoyed since winning the Olympic medal and how the controversy has affecter her life and also her parents.

"My parents have seen many fake images," she added.

"The war against me through social media has had a negative impact. We need to understand who the people are who have done these things. Those who have done it are not people of substance."

"I have seen that there are many politicians and presidents who speak without a source and it is something strange, because they make statements without a basis, without reality. The IOC has all the tools to make a real decision."

"Any person who is exposed to this bullying and hatred, finds it more difficult to win. But I have learned a lot from this experience. The more a person desires success, the easier it is to achieve it."

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee said that Khelif is taking legal action over media reports about leaked medical records.

(With AFP inputs)

