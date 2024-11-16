Jake Paul left all the old-school fans stunned when he defeated the America's legendary Mike Tyson in a BIG boxing match on Saturday. From the intense pre-match encounters to the thrilling victory of Jake Paul, fans got to witness everything from the "biggest boxing match of 2024". Tyson, 58, tried hard during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the 27-year-old Paul winning by big margins on all three cards -- 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. After the match, Tyson was asked if this would he his last boxing bout, to which he gave an interesting reply.

Renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani asked Tyson about his plans in boxing after this match. "I don't know. It depends on the situation," said the 58-year-old American. When prodded further on the same topic, he said, "I don't think so?"

When asked about who is going to could be his next opponent, Tyson straight away said that he would love to fight against Jake Paul's brother Logan. Hearing this, Logan said, "I'll kill you Mike."

Jake Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Yet the younger fighter was unable to land the knockout blow he had promised to deliver during Thursday's ill-tempered weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him across the face.

Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them.

As the final seconds of the eighth round counted down, Paul could even afford to bow in respect to Tyson before the bell sounded.

(With AFP Inputs)