 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Amit Panghal Beats Batuhan Citfci To Enter World Boxing Championships Quarterfinals

Updated: 17 September 2019 17:16 IST

Amit Panghal defeated Batuhan Citfci by an unanimous 5-0 verdict to qualify for World Boxing Championships quarterfinals.

Amit Panghal Beats Batuhan Citfci To Enter World Boxing Championships Quarterfinals
Amit Panghal booked a place in the quarter-finals of World Boxing Championships. © AFP

Amit Panghal beat Batuhan Citfci by an unanimous 5-0 verdict in Men's Fly 52kg pre-quarters at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Tuesday. With this, he entered the quarter-finals, which will be played on Wednesday. The Asian Games gold medallist is seeking his first medal from the World Championships and is India's best bet in the tournament. Other Indian boxers in the fray are Manish Kaushik, Sanjeet and Kavinder Singh Bisht, who will be seen in action in Men's Light 57-63kg, Men's Heavy 81-91kg and  Men's Bantam 52-57kg, respectively, later in the day.

In an attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the world event for the second consecutive edition, Asian Championships silver medallist Bisht (57 kg) will lock horns with Finland's Arslan Khataev.

The fifth seed had made a splash the last time when he knocked out two-time World Championships medallist Mohamed Flissi of Algeria on his way to the quarter-finals, and will hope to keep that run going this time.

While Manish will face Mongolia's fourth seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh, Sanjeet will take on Uzbekistan's second seed Sanjar Tursunov, whom he had got the better of at the 2018 India Open.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amit Panghal defeated Batuhan Citfci by an unanimous 5-0 verdict
  • Amit Panghal is seeking his first medal from the World Championships
  • Panghal booked a place in the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament
Related Articles
World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal Among Four Indian Boxers To Seek Quarterfinals Spot
World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal Among Four Indian Boxers To Seek Quarterfinals Spot
Duryodhan Negi, Satish Kumar Bow Out Of World Boxing Championships
Duryodhan Negi, Satish Kumar Bow Out Of World Boxing Championships
World Boxing Championships: Kavinder Bisht, Sanjeet Move Ahead, Brijesh Yadav Ousted
World Boxing Championships: Kavinder Bisht, Sanjeet Move Ahead, Brijesh Yadav Ousted
Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik Advance, Ashish Kumar Bows Out Of World Boxing Championships
Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik Advance, Ashish Kumar Bows Out Of World Boxing Championships
World Boxing Championships: Manish Kaushik Starts On A Winning Note
World Boxing Championships: Manish Kaushik Starts On A Winning Note
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.