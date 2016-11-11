 
don't
miss
All Sports
Boxing
Boxing

Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar Meet Haryana CM; Seek Permission to Turn Pro

Updated: 11 November 2016 13:04 IST

Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in New Delhi to seek permission to return to the ring and begin their professional career

Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar Meet Haryana CM; Seek Permission to Turn Pro
Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar met Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday at the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. © IOS

New Delhi:

Their application for permission to enter professional boxing pending with the Haryana Police, Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar on Friday met the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek his assistance in the matter.

Akhil and Jitender met Khattar on Friday at the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

Both the boxers met with the Chief Minister to seek permission to return to the ring and begin their professional career.

The boxers have already applied for the permission with their department Haryana Police. They met the Director General Police, Haryana Police, KP Singh, November 7 to request him to grant them permission to join professional boxing.

"It was a pleasure meeting the Honourable Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar today. We have submitted a request seeking permission for us to turn towards professional boxing," Akhil said after the meeting.

"We are hopeful that our permission will be granted soon, and we will be able to start our pro boxing training. While in the meeting, we also discussed about the future of professional boxing," he added.

The Beijing Olympics quarter-finalists are serving DSPs with Haryana Police, and wish to return to the ring, through professional boxing.

The duo have signed up with Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS), the promoters of reigning WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh.

Vijender is also serving with the Haryana Police and followed the same route for permissions to enter professional boxing.

Topics : Boxing Vijender Singh Beniwal
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Akhil, Jitender meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi
  • The duo are looking to turn professional and were seeking permission
  • Akhil, Jitender have signed up with Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS)
Related Articles
Mary Kom urges PM Narendra Modi to Resolve Manipur Economic Blockade
Mary Kom urges PM Narendra Modi to Resolve Manipur Economic Blockade
Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan Get AIBA Special Awards
Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan Get AIBA Special Awards
World Series Boxing: Shiva Thapa, Vikas Krishan Among Seven Indians in Fray
World Series Boxing: Shiva Thapa, Vikas Krishan Among Seven Indians in Fray
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.