Veteran Indian left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan addressed the media in a press conference on the eve of the second ODI against Bangladesh. Having lost the first match by the finest of margins, Dhawan and Team India are keen to bounce back and not let the series fall into the laps of the hosts. In the press conference, Dhawan was in a quirky mood as he was asked by a reporter if he would be looking to make a 'fresh start'.

"Of course you'd be looking to make a fresh start?" - was the question from the reporter.

Dhawan, in response: "Yeah, of course, I can't do an old start. Yes, it's going to be a new start. We are looking forward to it. We are in a positive and good space."

In the press conference, Dhawan looked confident of India's ability to bounce back after losing the first ODI.

"This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. This is quite normal, we know how to bounce back from these situations. We're very, very confident," said Dhawan.

Bangladesh were 136/9 in 39.3 overs in their small chase of 187 but Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman eked out an improbable win with an unbroken 51-run stand for the last wicket.

"It doesn't happen very often, they played really well. Of course Bangladesh are playing really good cricket," Dhawan said.

"We have analysed where we need to improve. Surely, we will create more impact in the coming games. We are very positive and in a good space, we are looking forward to it." Talking about the positives, Dhawan said Washington Sundar could be groomed to become a "great" all-rounder for India in future.

With PTI Inputs

