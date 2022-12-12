Down and out after losing the first two ODIs against Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team bounced back in remarkable fashion to win the third ODI and salvage some pride. The match didn't just see the veteran Virat Kohli bagging his 72nd international hundred but also Ishan Kishan smashing a 'record-breaking' double century in the 50-over format. While Kishan has understandably strengthened his position in India's ODI squad, former India opener Wasim Jaffer is feeling sad for what the current situation means for Shubman Gill.

Gill has been doing really well for the Indian team in the 50-over format, putting together a plethora of runs but he wasn't even picked for the ODI series against the Bangla Tigers. Jaffer, in a video on Cricinfo, said that Kishan's double ton now puts him ahead of Shubman in the pecking order as far as the openers for the ODI format are concerned.

"Ishan Kishan obviously puts himself ahead of Shubman Gill now. I feel a little bit sad for Gill, he was the frontrunner before this innings. He was the third opener in the line after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and now he will be in fourth spot. Sometimes you will feel why Gill is not in the squad, there is nothing wrong that he did," said Jaffer.

Jaffer remains of the opinion that Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will be India's preferred opening pairing in ODIs, although he did admit that a call needs to be taken about the southpaw who hasn't been in the best of form of late.

"He did really well in New Zealand and with whatever other opportunities he got. But we have seen in the recent past that a few players miss out and get dropped and this is now going to put them in another dilemma. Who is their third and fourth openers and what to do with Shikhar Dhawan. He is the senior opener and he has had a bad series. They would like to back him due to the kind of record he has. That No.3 and No.4 options for openers will be a question mark," he asserted.

