World Badminton Championships, Live Score, Day 5: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Face Stern Tests

Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on Day 5 of the World Badminton Championships 2017 being held in Glasgow, Scotland. The star Indian trio will be vying for places in the semi-finals of the women's and men's singles events, respectively. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, who had won silver in the last edition, dished out a gritty performance to outwit World No.3 Korean Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-15. She will play Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the last eight. Sindhu, who twice won a bronze medal at the 2013 and 2014 editions, survived a scare against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi before prevailing 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in a thrilling women's singles match that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

Catch all the live updates from World Badminton Championships in Glasgow here.

Srikanth, however, eased into the quarterfinals with yet another straight-game win over Denmark's Anders Antonsen in men's singles.



On a 12-match winning streak, Srikanth knocked out World No. 18 Antonsen 21-14 21-18. The World No. 10 Indian will clash with top seed and World No. 1 Korean Son Wan Ho in the quarterfinals.



Srikanth, who finished at the pre-quarterfinals in the last two editions, has a 4-4 head-to-head record against Son, whom he has beaten twice this year en route to his titles at Indonesia and Australia in June.