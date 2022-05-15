The Indian men's badminton team won its maiden Thomas Cup gold medal after beating the holders and 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The win over Indonesia saw India become only the sixth nation to win the Thomas Cup. India won their maiden gold at the prestigious event after Kidambi Srikanth defeated world no. eight Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in the third match. India had earlier taken a 2-0 lead in the final, following hard-fought win in singles and doubles ties.

As Srikanth hit his winning shot, there were scenes of jubilation as the entire team rushed on to the court to celebrate with the man who led them in the tournament.

The Badminton World Federation shared a video of some of the highlights of the matches between India and Indonesia and the winning moment when India made history.

Watch: When India won gold at the Thomas Cup to make history

Lakshya Sen gave India a head start in the final after coming from a set down to beat world number five Anthony Ginting.

Sen won 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a match that lasted one hour and five minutes.

The focus then shifted to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the youngsters did not disappoint and won the contest after losing the opening game.

After Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sakamuljo took the opening game 21-18, Chirag and Satwik won the second and third game 23-21, 21-19 to put India 2-0 up on the night.

With all eyes on Srikanth, the former world number one ran riot against Christie, who made a strong comeback in the second game but eventually lost the match 12-15, 23-21.

After Srikanth's win over Christie, the members of the Indian team and support staff celebrated this momentous occasion by storming into the court.

After finishing second in their group behind the Chinese Taipei, India defeated Malaysia and Denmark in the quarters and semis respectively to set up a summit clash with the defending champions Indonesia.