When is BWF World Super Series 2016, What Time Does it Start in India, Live Streaming Online and Live TV Coverage

The prestigious year-ender of badminton, BWF World Super Series, is all set to start on Wednesday in Dubai where the top 8 players of the year will participate in the USD 1,000,000 tournament.The tournament is the culmination of the Super Series circuit which consists of 12 tournaments. On the basis of performance in these tournaments the players qualify to take part in the competition in each of the five disciplines- Men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. The final will be played on December 18.

Whom to follow?

The Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu is the lone Indian to have qualified for the tournament beating out compatriot Saina Nehwal, who finished ninth in the list. Sindhu qualified as she performed exceptionally well in China Open and Hong Kong Open.

For Sindhu, this is her debut at this elite event. She is placed in Group B alongside the second seed Akane Yamaguchi, World No.6 Sun Yu and World No.2 Carolina Marin.

The Group A has the top seed and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, World No.5 Sung Ji Hyun, Ratchanok Intanon and He Bingjiao

Rules of the competition

After playing each other in the group, the top two performers will advance to the next round which is semi-finals.

What time does it begin?

The year-end tournament starts at 10.30 AM IST where India's PV Sindhu will contest in the ninth match on the first day against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. In the second match Sindhu will lock horns with Sun Yu of China and she will be up against World No.2 Carolina Marin in the third match.

Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the matches can be seen on https://livestream.com/bwfbadminton