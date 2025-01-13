Recently, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's videos were widely shared on social media. He looked frail as he almost struggled to stand up as his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar greeted him at the memorial unveiling of their Guru Ramakant Achrekar. Then, he sang a song in almost an incoherent way. A few days later, news came that he had to be admitted in a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, as his health condition deteriorated. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu saw the videos and had a word of advice for fellow sportspersons.

"I did see Vinod Kambli's video. It is important that you manage very smartly. You have to invest in a way that is also useful to you in the future. That's why I say that you have to invest and take care of your money and not spend lavishly," said Sindhu on NDTV India.

"You have to invest carefully. When you are a top athlete, you get amounts from people who support you. You have to be very careful. You need to pay your taxes. It is important. If you don't, you are in trouble. I am managed by my parents. My husband takes care of my investments. Till now, I haven't had any financial struggles, and I am grateful for that."

Did you feel emotional after seeing Vinod Kambli's video?

"Yes, a little. But it happens in life. You have to be careful. You have to take things carefully. You need to have people who can guide you in the right way."

PV Sindhu, the 2017 champion of the Indian Open , and two-time Olympic medalist, took a long break after the Paris Olympics before returning to the circuit at the end of the year. She also got married in December and is looking forward to making a strong statement with her performance in the 2025 Indian Open starting on Tuesday.