India scripted history on Sunday as they defeated the holders and 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final to win their maiden gold medal at the Thomas Cup. Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in the third match as India became the sixth different team to win the Thomas Cup. As India sealed a convincing win over the favourites Indonesia, people from all walks of life took to Twitter and hailed the Indian men's team on winning its maiden gold medal at the Thomas Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup," star India batter Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

"What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.

Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done," Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri tweeted.

What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.

Congrats to the players and staff.

"History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind," former India batter Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal!

"Congratulations TEAM INDIA Men's Team for winning the THOMAS CUP Title ... Great win," Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal captioned a post on Twitter.

"Thomas Cup Champions 2022 - INDIA. Created history. First time ever. One of the most momentous day in Indian sport," former India hockey player Viren Rasquinha tweeted.

"Historic achievement for India. Well done," Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu quipped.

"Created history and in style! Congratulations @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPR on bringing the Thomas Cup home. Proud of you champs," former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen had come from a game down to beat World no. 5 Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 as India took a 1-0 lead in the final.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also won their doubles match in a similar fashion, having lost the first game against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Srikanth then rounded of the proceedings after beating World No. 8 Christie.