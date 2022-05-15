Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the Indian men's badminton team after they beat Indonesia on Sunday to win the country's first ever gold medal at the Thomas Cup. India beat 14-time champions Indonesia at the Impact Arena in Bangkok to become the sixth country to win gold at the Thomas Cup. After their win, PM Modi called and spoke to the players. PM Modi shared the video on his Twitter handle. "A special interaction with our badminton champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi captioned the video.

Watch: PM Modi's phone call with the Indian men's badminton team after winning Thomas Cup gold

A special interaction with our badminton champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

PM Modi had earlier taken to Twitter to congratulate the contingent on their historic win.

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," he had tweeted.

Members of the team also took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for speaking to them and congratulating them.

I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup ( Thomas cup)



Really appreciate your great and continous support .@BAI_Media — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 15, 2022

Before I can even gather my thoughts ,it was my absolute honour to have Just spoken to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji who personally called to congratulate our young team .Sir , your words of support makes this success sweeter and https://t.co/dxRnJCzlhk was MY absolute — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 15, 2022

Thank you sir, you talking to us and congratulating us has further motivated us to do even better for the country, we need your blessings and support https://t.co/D4I88Aqq8J — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) May 15, 2022

In the final, Lakshya Sen came back from a game down to win 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Then, the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled off another comeback with a 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Kidambi Srikanth then sealed the gold medal with a 21-15, 23-21 win over Jonatan Christie.