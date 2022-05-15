Story ProgressBack to home
Thomas Cup: Indian Men's Badminton Team Makes History With First-Ever Gold
The Indian men's badminton team beat 14-time champions and holders Indonesia in the final on Sunday to win a maiden gold medal at Thomas Cup
India beat Indonesia 3-0 to win their maiden gold medal at the Thomas Cup.© Twitter
In one of the most memorable moments for Indian sports, the men's badminton team beat 14-time champions and holders Indonesia in the final on Sunday to win a maiden gold medal at Thomas Cup. First-time finalists India produced a stunning performance in the final to blank Indonesia 3-0 and script history. It all started with 20-year-old Lakshya Sen beating Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting. Doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then gave India a 2-0 lead by beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. And finally, Kidambi Srikanth sealed India's historic win by outclassing Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.
More to follow...
