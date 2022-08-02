Olympic medalist PV Sindhu took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture of her bronze medal, to mark the first anniversary of the Tokyo Olympics triumph. After facing a defeat in the semi-final clash against Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei, Sindhu thrashed China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match at the Games last year. "A year since I stood on the Olympic podium representing a billion dreams. Still feels surreal. Nothing tops the feeling. #tokyoolympics #1yeartotokyo2020," wrote Sindhu on her Instagram account.

Celebrating one year of Sindhu's bronze medal win, Olympic Khel also took to Twitter to post a video of the shuttler's medal winning moment.

"The goosebumps moment #OnThisDay PV Sindhu scripted history by becoming the first in woman to win Olympic medals! Relive her medal ceremony from Tokyo 2020," tweeted Olympics Khel.

The goosebumps moment ???? #OnThisDay PV Sindhu scripted history by becoming the first ???????? woman to win ✌️ Olympic medals!



???? Relive her medal ceremony from Tokyo 2020#Badminton | @Pvsindhu1 | @bwfmedia | @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/MXErHFBgWW — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 1, 2022

Earlier in July this year, Sindhu had clinched the title of Singapore Open after defeating Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in the final match, which lasted for 58 minutes.

Currently, the Indian shuttler is competing in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, at Birmingham. The Indian badminton Mixed Team unit comprising Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy assured themselves of atleast silver medal on Monday after storming into the finals with a 3-0 sweep of Singapore in the semi-finals.

Promoted

The doubles duo of Chirag and Satwik began the rout, with Sindhu making it 2-0 before Lakshay Sen swapped world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games.

Sindhu, along with the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh also led the Indian contingent as the flagbearers in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony that was held in Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 28.