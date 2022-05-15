The Indian men's badminton team scripted history on Sunday as they won a gold medal at the Thomas Cup for the very first time. The playing squad was in great form for the entire contest and the side wrapped up the final within the first three matches. The summit clash against 14-time champions Indonesia started on the best possible note for India as Lakshya Sen gave the side a 1-0 lead. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then further improved the lead, and in the end, Kidambi Srikanth sealed the contest for India with a straight-games win.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports hailed the side for a remarkable win and announced a Rs 1 crore cash prize for the men's badminton team.

"As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia to win its 1️st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India," tweeted Thakur.

Lakshya Sen had given India a 1-0 lead after beating Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match. He came up short in the first game 8-21, but he staged a remarkable comeback in the second game, before shrugging off a four-point deficit in the third game.

Sen defeated Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a match that lasted for an hour and five minutes. After this contest, India had taken a 2-0 lead after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from a game down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the final, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 and in the end, India went on to script history on Sunday in front of a jam-packed crowd at Impact Arena in Bangkok.