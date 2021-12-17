India Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will look to continue on her title defence when she takes on rival and top-seed Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championship 2021 on Sunday in Huelva, Spain. While Sindhu eased past Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the round-of-16, Tzu-Ying had to dig deep against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour. Sindhu will look to advance to the semis, but her job won't be an easy one against the top-seed player from the Chinese Taipei.

BWF World Championships 2021 Quarterfinal, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Live Updates From Huelva, Spain