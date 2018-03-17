 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Updates: All England Badminton Championships Semi-Final

Updated: 17 March 2018 22:41 IST

All England Badminton Championships Live updates: PV Sindhu face Akane Yamaguchi in semi-finals.

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Updates: All England Badminton Championships Semi-Final
All England Badminton Championships Live: PV Sindhu face Akane Yamaguchi in semi-finals. © AFP

PV Sindhu squares off against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of All England Badminton Championships. Sindhu produced a brilliant performance to eke out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to progress to her maiden semifinal on Friday. In head to head encounters, Sindhu has has won 6 out of the 9 previous matches. Olympic silver medallist shuttler Sindhu produced a brilliant performance to eke out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to progress to her maiden semifinal. The quarterfinal clash lived up to its billing as Sindhu and Okuhara strained every sinew to dish out yet another nail-biting contest at the Arena Birmingham. It boiled down to finding the right balance of aggression and patience and Sindhu ensured that she had the last laugh as she outwitted Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in a battle that lasted an hour and 24 minutes.

Live Updates of the All England Championships semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi from Birmingham

22:41 IST: Yamaguchi makes a comeback and makes it 1-6.

22:40 IST: What a start from the Sindhu. She is dominating the first games. Sindhu leads 5-0 against Yamaguchi in the opening game.

22:33 IST: And, PV Singhu makes her entry in style. Crowd welcome the Rio Olympics medallist with a loud cheer.

22:29 IST: Tai Tzu Ying will face either PV Sindhu or Akane Yamaguchi tomorrow.

22:28 IST: In other semi-final, Tai Tzu Ying beats Chen Yufei to enter the women's singles final.

22:00 IST: The Rio Olympics medallist Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to enter the semi-finals of the All England Championships.

21:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the All England Championships semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi.

Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
All England Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis After Thrilling Win Over Nozomi Okuhara, HS Prannoy Knocked Out
All England Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Semis After Thrilling Win Over Nozomi Okuhara, HS Prannoy Knocked Out
All England Championships: HS Prannoy Through To Quarter-Finals, Kidambi Srikanth Out
All England Championships: HS Prannoy Through To Quarter-Finals, Kidambi Srikanth Out
All England Open: PV Sindhu Survives Scare, Proceeds To Quarters
All England Open: PV Sindhu Survives Scare, Proceeds To Quarters
All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Lead India
All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Lead India's Bid For Glory
Hope To Do Well In All England Championships And Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu
Hope To Do Well In All England Championships And Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.