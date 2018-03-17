PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Updates: All England Badminton Championships Semi-Final

PV Sindhu squares off against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of All England Badminton Championships. Sindhu produced a brilliant performance to eke out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to progress to her maiden semifinal on Friday. In head to head encounters, Sindhu has has won 6 out of the 9 previous matches. Olympic silver medallist shuttler Sindhu produced a brilliant performance to eke out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to progress to her maiden semifinal. The quarterfinal clash lived up to its billing as Sindhu and Okuhara strained every sinew to dish out yet another nail-biting contest at the Arena Birmingham. It boiled down to finding the right balance of aggression and patience and Sindhu ensured that she had the last laugh as she outwitted Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in a battle that lasted an hour and 24 minutes.