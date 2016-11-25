 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

No PV Sindhu-Saina Nehwal Showdown at Hong Kong Open As Latter Crashes Out

Updated: 25 November 2016 17:34 IST

PV Sindhu surpassed Saina Nehwal in the Badminton World Federation rankings on Friday. Sindhu later booked her place in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open, while Saina Nehwal crashed out in the quarters

No PV Sindhu-Saina Nehwal Showdown at Hong Kong Open As Latter Crashes Out
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only two Indian badminton players to win Olympics medals. © AFP

PV Sindhu has surpassed Saina Nehwal in the world badminton rankings. In the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) charts, released on Thursday, Sindhu is No. 9 in the world while Saina is No. 11.

Sindhu, first Indian badminton player to win a silver medal at Olympics, gained two places after her recent China Open win. Saina, on the other hand, lost five places to be placed outside top-10 for the first time in eight years.

Saina had lost in the first round of 2016 China Open to Porntip Buranaprasertsuk of Thailand and that led to loss of points, as she had entered the final in the 2015 edition of the event.

Sindhu in semi-finals, Saina Nehwal crashes out

PV Sindhu defeated Singapore's Xiaoyu Liang 21-17, 21-23, 21-18 in the last eight clash of the Hong Kong Open on Friday, to book her place in the semis.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal's loss in the tournament ruled out the possibility of a semifinal showdown with Sindhu, as she went down to local favourite Cheung Ngan Yi 8-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the last-eight.

Sindhu will now face Saina's conqueror Ngan Yi in the tournament's semifinals on Saturday.

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Saina Nehwal Badminton
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu is ranked No. 9 in the world
  • PV Sindhu has entered the Hong Kong Open semi-finals
  • Saina Nehwal is ranked No. 11 in the world
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
BWF World Superseries Finals: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semifinals
BWF World Superseries Finals: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Semifinals
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.