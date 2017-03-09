PV Sindhu Storms Into All England Open Badminton Championships Quarters

PV Sindhu crushed Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine 21-12, 21-4 to enter the quarter-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Thursday. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist was hardly troubled by World No.39 Ayustine, who came under a barrage of attacks from the Hyderabad girl. Sindhu won the match in 30 minutes at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena.

Sindhu led 12-3 in the first game and afterwards, it was a formality. In the second game, the game turned out to be much more easier as Sindhu raced to victory conceding only four points.

Sinhdu zoomed to a 9-0 lead before the 23-year-old Indonesian bagged three points on the trot. The 21-year-old Sindhu continued her attacking spree and earned nine successive points without any fuss.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy gave their all but couldn't avoid a 19-21, 20-22 close defeat against South Koreans Yoo Yeon Seong and Kim Ha Na late Wednesday night.

(With inputs from IANS)