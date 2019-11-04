 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India's Challenge, Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out Of China Open

Updated: 04 November 2019 21:47 IST

PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Germany's Yvonne Li, while Saina Nehwal will take on China's Cai Yan Yan in the first round.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India
PV Sindhu had crashed early in three back-to-back tournaments in China, Korea and Denmark. © AFP

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will give the upcoming China Open a miss though other top Indian shuttlers, including as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, will be aiming for glory when they begin their campaign at the USD 700,000 event beginning in Fuzhou, China on Tuesday. Former World No. 1 Srikanth was slated to take on reigning two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round, but he decided to pull out of the tournament.

India will also pin their hopes on the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who made it to the final of the French Open last month.

Sindhu and Saina, on the other hand, had crashed early in three back-to-back tournaments in China, Korea and Denmark and the duo will surely aim to regain form soon.

Sixth-seed Sindhu, who claimed the World Championships gold in August, will begin her campaign against Germany's Yvonne Li, while eighth-seed Saina will take on China's Cai Yan Yan in the first round.

Sai Praneeth, who settled for a bronze at the World Championships, will take on Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia, while Sameer Verma will begin his campaign against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

HS Prannoy will clash against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the first round.

Parupalli Kashyap, who reached the semifinals at the India Open and Korea Open, will face Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in the opening round.

India's mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra will take on Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya in the first round.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Kidambi Srikanth Parupalli Kashyap B. Sai Praneeth HS Prannoy Badminton
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Germany's Yvonne Li
  • aina Nehwal will take on China's Cai Yan Yan in the first round
  • Kidambi Srikanth will give the upcoming China Open a miss
Related Articles
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Stun World Champions To Enter Quarterfinals
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Stun World Champions To Enter Quarterfinals
French Open: PV Sindhu, Subhankar Dey Enter Second Round
French Open: PV Sindhu, Subhankar Dey Enter Second Round
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To End Poor Run Of Results At French Open
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To End Poor Run Of Results At French Open
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Loses To 17-Year-Old Korean In Second Round, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Loses To 17-Year-Old Korean In Second Round, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out
Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.